IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Streaming Details: How to Watch The Event in India

Indian Premier League will be hosting a mega auction ahead of the 2022 season which is also expected to the last of its kind. So why is it being held anyway? Well, as you are aware that the popular T20 league is expanding to 10 teams now with the addition of franchises from Ahmedabad and Lucknow from the upcoming season onwards. So to give the new entrants a fair shot at building competitive squads, the eight original franchises have been asked to keep at most four players of their choice and release the remaining.

Additionally, the two teams will also be given a chance to pick few players before the auction is held. A host of top T20 talent will be available at the auction pool.

Here’s the live streaming details and other information for the IPL Mega Auction 2022

When is the IPL Mega Auction 2022 going to be held?

The Indian Premier League will conduct its mega auction in February this year. As per various media reports, it will be a two-day affair to be held on February 12 and February 13.

Where will the IPL Mega Auction 2022 be held?

The mega auction is expected to he held in Bengaluru. However due to the covid concerns, BCCI has already kept Kochi, Mumbai among the standby venues. And if the covid situation in India makes it difficult to organise the auction altogether, there’s a slim possibility that the auction could be held overseas.

How many players have been retained ahead of IPL Mega Auction 2022?

A combined 27 players were retained by the eight franchises.

Where can you watch IPL Mega Auction 2022?

IPL mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream IPL Mega Auction 2022?

IPL mega auction will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and its website.

How many players have registered for the IPL Mega Auction 2022?

The BCCI is yet to officially announce the list of players.

