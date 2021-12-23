IPL 2022 Mega Auction on February 12 And 13 in Bengaluru, Will Clash With India vs West Indies ODI: Report

The IPL mega auction will reportedly be held on February 12 and 13 next year in Bengaluru. The ten franchises were separately informed by the BCCI of the auction schedule but the two-day event is set to coincide with an India-West Indies ODI as well.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI officials have assured the franchises that the international match involving India won’t affect the auction and the two events will go ahead separately.

Also Read: SRH Appoint Lara as Batting Coach, Steyn Named Fast Bowling Coach

“It has been clarified to us that the match and auction are two different things and both will go ahead," the website quoted an unnamed franchise official as saying.

The pre-auction briefing will be on February 11, a day before with franchises asked to be present in Bengaluru. The board has also shot letters to its various counterparts across the globe to send names of players enrolling for the auction with January 17 being the deadline.

With the coronavirus cases rising again, there are concerns over staging of IPL 2022 in India with the threat of a third wave looming large.

Also Read: Bharat Arun Explains How India Bowlers Can Put Pressure on SA Batters

When asked if there’s a Plan B regarding shifting of the season to UAE, news agency ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying, “It is too early to comment on this."

The next season will see IPL expanding to 10 teams with two new franchises based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad joining the circus.

RPSG Group won the bid for the Lucknow franchise while CVC Capital will be the owner of Ahmedabad-based team.

The eight existing franchises were earlier asked to confirm the list of players they want to retain with an upper limit of four players.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here