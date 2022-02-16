IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Khaleel Ahmed Sold to Delhi Capitals By Mistake | VIDEO

The two day mega auctions for the IPL 2022 had kept cricket fans on the hook. As many as 600 players went under the hammer, and only 204 players were sold ultimately. It also kept the franchisees on tenterhooks as the auction went on for two days. Obviously, team owners were tired. In a massive blunder, the temporary auctioneer Charu Sharma sold SRH pacer Khaleel Ahmed mistakenly to Delhi Capitals when it appeared that Mumbai Indians had come up with the highest bid!

Ahmed, who had been playing for SRH for last four years, had kept his base prize at INR 50 Lakh. But, as his name came up, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals went after the left-armer in an intense bidding war. In the end, his base prize got multiplied by a factor of ten. Yes, it went as high as 500 Lakh! It’s at this point a confusion began. As Delhi came up with the bid of 500 Lakh, Charu Sharma asked Mumbai to come up with a counter offer which they did at 525 Lakh. According to the rules, Delhi would have to counter Mumbai’s bid of 525 lakh, by quoting a bid of 550 lakh.

One of the Delhi owner raised the baton in his hand, which meant that they had raised the bid to 550 Lakh, only to withdraw it half-heartedly. Sharma didn’t acknowledge it and asked Mumbai to come with a new bid which would now have to 550 lakh. Akash Ambani led Mumbai contingent backed out. Meanwhile Sharma made a huge gaffe selling the player to Delhi Capitals at a price of 525 lakh—originally quoted by Mumbai. Interestingly, this glaring blunder wasn’t even picked up by a single person in the whole auction. It only came to the notice courtesy of some eagle-eyed Twitter users who posted the videos which corroborates our account.

