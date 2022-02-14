IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: 'Mumbai Indians Has Been Really Close to My Heart,' Says Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer, who landed a Rs 8 crore deal with the Mumbai Indians despite being unavailable for this year’s IPL due to injury, says signing up with the franchise is like “starting a new chapter" in his career.

Archer was bought by the five-time IPL champions on the second day of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He is unlikely to play in this season’s IPL as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, but was given permission to enter the auction with a view to compete in the 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

“I am super excited to be joining the Mumbai Indians. It has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket," he said in a video posted on Instagram handle of MI.

“I am so glad that I have finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise. I am also going to get a chance to play with some of the biggest stars in the world. So I am really looking forward to starting a new chapter. See you guys soon."

Earlier on Sunday, explaining the rationale behind picking Archer, MI owner Akash Ambani had said, “… of course he (Archer) is not available this year but when he is fit and available, I believe that with (Jasprit Bumrah) he will make a formidable partnership."

Former India pacer and MI’s director of cricket operations, Zaheer Khan said the prospect of witnessing Bumrah and Archer bowling in tandem will be worth the wait.

“You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I," he said.

“To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I’m glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait."

