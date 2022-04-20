IPL 2022: Merciless Delhi Capitals Steamroll Punjab Kings by Nine Wickets

Delhi Capitals did not have the best of starts to the week after losing Mitchell Marsh and a few from the support staff to Covid-19 and heading into their sixth game of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings, their participation in the game was further thrown into uncertainty after Tim Seifert tested positive hours before the start of the game at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. In the end, the game was on and probably Punjab Kings would have loved for the game to have not started at all, instead.

Dispelling any concerns within the team, the Rishabh Pant-lead DC produced the most one-sided game of IPL 2022 demolishing the Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS by nine wickets and 57 balls remaining. A returning Agarwal lost the toss and was inserted into bat and he had a rollicking start hammering Shardul Thakur for 14 runs in the 3rd over of the match itself. Those were ominous signs for Delhi, but not really. That third over was probably the high point for PBKS in the entire match as a string of wickets not only halted PBKS’s momentum but their innings went nowhere – they were eventually bundled out for a below-par total of 115 – on the same track in which two nights ago 417 runs were ransacked by KKR and RR.

Still, it was a total worth defending for PBKS. But the memo did not reach DC openers. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were at their marauding best and put on 83 runs in just 6.3 overs to not just push PBKS out of the game, but shove them down a huge gorge. Without a sniff at victory, PBKS bowlers were helpless as the assault continued. Warner notched up his 53 IPL fifty, striking the ball at over 200. Shaw departed for 41 off 20 – striking at 205 – caught beautifully by Nathan Ellis at deep mid-wicket off Rahul Chahar. Sarfraz Khan, playing in place of Marsh hung around with Warner adding a relatively slow 12 off 13 balls as DC knocked off the required runs in 10.2 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan, playing against his old team, was undone by a legside delivery from Lalit Yadav and departed for 9 off 10. Pant had made a surprising bowling change handing the part-time off-spinner Yadav a go in the fourth over after Agarwal and Dhawan looked at ease against the pacers. Dhawan’s wicket was lucky one for DC, but more importantly, Yadav’s input on the pitch holding up a bit set the template for DC. Mustafizur came in next and had Agarwal chopping one onto the stumps off a hard length. Axar was in line next and foxed Liam Livingstone with a one he pulled one back and had the Englishman stumped. Next over, a struggling Jonny Bairstow pulled one of Khaleel only to find Mustafizur at long leg.

PBKS had gone into this game one batter less, dropping Odean Smith in favour of Australian quick Nathan Ellis. That backfired as without Smith, PBKS’s designated finisher Shahrukh found himself in the middle by the 7th over. The impressive Jitesh Sharma though continued his merry ways and top-scored with 32 off 22 hitting some eye-catching shots, but he too was undone by Axar’s pace and was adjudged leg before wicket going for a premeditated sweep.

Kuldeep Yadav then demonstrated how good he is knocking over Kagiso Rabada and Ellis in one over. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep showed gumption in the middle to hand around for 12 and 17 balls, but could not add much to PBKS total. Axar was as miserly as one could get giving away just 10 in his four overs and claiming two wickets. Lalit Yadav walked with 2/11 in his two, Khaleel 2/21 in his four and Kuldeep had figures of 2/24. Among quicks, Thakur went wicketless while Mustafizur claimed 1/28.

In defence of the small total, the PBKS bowlers never really looked like to grind it out as DC took each one of them to cleaners. Vaibhav Arora’s 2 went for 31, Rabada’s 3 for 35, Arshdeep 1 for 17 and Chahar’s 2.3 for 21, but got the wicket of Shaw. Ellis was fairly decent returning 2-0-15-0. DC walked away with the easiest two points on offer to move to sixth on the points table, while PBKS slipped one rung down to eighth, enduring their fourth loss of the season.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 119/1 (David Warner 60*, Prithvi Shaw 41; Rahul Chahar 1/21) beat Punjab Kings 115 all out (Jitesh Sharma 32, Mayank Agarwal 24; Axar Patel 2/10)

