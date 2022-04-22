IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Talking Points: MS Dhoni Turns Back the Clock, Mukesh Choudhary Shines With New Ball

MS Dhoni the great turned back the clock to script a three-wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 33 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. He smashed a boundary off the last ball as his tea defeated the five-time champions by 3 wickets. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball before Tilak Varma’s responsible 51 not out off 43 lifted Mumbai Indians to 155 for seven. In reply, Dhoni (28 not out off 13) helped CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season and extend Mumbai Indians’ winless streak this season to seven games.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Let’s have a look at the talking points from the CSK vs MI encounter:

Mukesh Choudhary’s best figures: The left-arm quick stepped up in the absence of Deepak Chahar at the beginning of the season. Game after game, he improved himself and now he is the go-to bowler in the CSK line-up. On Thursday, he registered the figures of 3-19 in three overs; his best bowling figures in the tournament so far. He set the stage on fire by dismissing MI openers – Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan – right in the first over. In his next over, he got the better of South African youngster Dewald Brevis to complete his assault over the MI top-order. His heroics got him the first-ever man of the match award in IPL.

Tilak Varma’s fighting fifty: While Mumbai Indians kept losing their batters, there was one man who held the forte till the end. Tilka Varma scored his second half-century in the IPL. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 51 off 43 deliveries, with the help of 3 boundaries and two sixes. He stitched a quick-fire 35-run stand for the eighth wicket as Mumbai posted 155/7 after being asked to bat first.

Impressive Daniel Sams: From getting Ruturaj Gaikwad off the very first ball to removing Ambati Rayudu when he looked the most dangerous, Daniel Sams did a commendable job with the bowl. After that horrendous over against Kolkata Knight Riders, in which he bled 35 runs, he has come a long way. Last night, he maintained an economy rate of 7.50 and finished with figures of 4 for 30 in four overs.

Rayudu-Uthappa partnership laid the foundation: CSK didn’t have a good start to their innings either. Ruturaj was gone first ball while Santner too went back in the 3rd over. It was the fifty-run stand between Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu for the third wicket. The latter top-scored with a 35-ball 40 with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries.

MS Dhoni the finisher: CSK needed 17 off the last 6 balls when MS Dhoni took us all back in time. He batted like the finisher of his heydays, smashing a six and four off the third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered. He returned unbeaten on 28 off just 13 deliveries.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here