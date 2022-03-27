IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Match Between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in match number 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 27. All the IPL matches this season will be played in Maharashtra, and Mumbai Indians will certainly have the advantage of playing in their home city.

Rohit Sharma’s team will take on Delhi Capitals, a side that has been an entertaining unit and will look to continue their template of playing fearless cricket.

Mumbai Indians have a solid batting order at their disposal. Although there are injury concerns over Suyrakumar Yadav, they have enough depth with the likes of Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan leading the charge. Jasprit Bumrah will take up the mantle with the ball.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a solid batting unit with the likes of Rishabh Pant, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh packing their top order.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs DC Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals encounter.

MI vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs DC Match Details

The MI vs DC match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 27, at 3:30 pm IST.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Mustafizur Rahman

MI vs DC Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin

Delhi Capitals: Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw, Mandeep Singh/KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya/Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi

