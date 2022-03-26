IPL 2022, MI Vs DC: Head to Head Record- All You Need to Know

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians. The tie will take place on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals. Heading into the mega auctions, Delhi Capitals retained 4 players in their squad – Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje.

In IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals finished 3rd. They entered the playoffs after topping the points table. However, they lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 match and then to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 match and were knocked out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians lost a whole host of players in the mega auctions, but they have also snapped up a number of match-winners. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah will have to lead the charge and take the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tim David along with them.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head:

Total – 30

Mumbai Indians – 16

Delhi Capitals – 14

MI vs DC previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 6 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets

MI vs DC Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals: Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw, Mandeep Singh/KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya/Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi

