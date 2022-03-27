IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

It’s Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL 2022. The venue is the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both these sides have a relatively new squad at their disposal, but they have managed to retain their core ahead of the mega auctions.

Mumbai retained Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the mega auctions. They then went on to add the likes of Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Tim David among others and these players can well go on to form another match-winning combination,

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje. They have added David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman among others and they have the capability to create quite a stir in the league. However, these new recruits might not be available till the second week and hence, the retentions along with the Indian contingent need to step up.

Ahead of this very important match, let us take a look at the pitch and weather conditions for the MI vs DC match.

Pitch report:

Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host the IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on 27 March 2022. This will be a rematch of the IPL 2020 season.

Over the years, the pitch at Brabourne Stadium has been a great cricket surface – it has offered great assistance to both batters and bowlers. And then, the boundaries are quite short and the outfield is rapid. As far as the numbers are concerned, the average score at this ground is 147 runs.

Weather

Mumbai is expected to be quite hot and humid and there are no chances of rain during the game. The average temperature will be around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius and conditions could be taxing for the players since this is an afternoon game.

Highest score at this venue: 209/4

Lowest score at the venue: 96/10

