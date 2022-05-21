IPL 2022 MI vs DC, Toss Report: Mumbai Opt to Bat with 2 Major Changes; Prithvi Returns for Delhi Capitals

With an eye on the playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians in their last league-stage game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Rishabh Pant & Co cannot afford to lose this game as a defeat would lead them out of the playoff race, letting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) participate in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions have made a couple of changes to their line-up; Dewald Brevis is back into the mix and replaced Tristan Stubbs. Hrithik Shokeen has also come back in place of injured Sanjay Yadav. (IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Score)

“We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high. Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

DC, on the other hand, have also made a crucial change to their playing XI. Prithvi Shaw is fit and has returned to the side. He will be replacing Lalit Yadav in the line-up.

“We wanted to bowl first. But I lost the toss, so we have to bat first. One change: Prithvi comes in for Lalit Yadav,” said Pant at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

