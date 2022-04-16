IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Fabian Allan Makes Debut for Mumbai; Lucknow Makes One Major Change in Playing XI

Mumbai Indians’ campaign at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has gotten bad to worse after their five straight losses. The most successful side of the tournament is searching for their first win in the tournament and the quest continues as they take the field against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians are currently reeling at the 10th spot, the bottom-most, on the points table with a negative net run rate of -1.072. The Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed fifth with six points in their kitty and have a net run rate of 0.174. (IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score)

Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss on Saturday and opted to bowl first against the LSG. The five-time champions handed a debut to Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allen who has replaced fast bowler Basil Thampi.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“We will look to bowl first. Since it’s a day game we tried to get another slower bowler. We wanted to slow things in the middle overs. It’s a good pitch to play cricket and with his experience coming in, it will be good for us. We got Tymal, Fabian, Polly and Brevis. We just need to keep things under control and stay calm, it’s that simple. We don’t need to overcomplicate things. We just need to come out and play basic cricket and will be focussing on doing that,” said Rohit at the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants have made one major change to the line-up; all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been replaced by batsman Manish Pandey.

“We are playing some good cricket since the first game. It’s a new team and the boys are coming together really well and we always found a way to stay in the game. We have one change. Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in,” Rahul said.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here