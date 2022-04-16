IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Coverage on Live TV Online

April 16, Saturday, is a day of doubleheaders in the Indian Premier League 2022. In the first doubleheader, we have winless Mumbai Indians clashing with Lucknow Super Giants. LSG will start the game as favourites as they have performed much better in the competition as compared to Rohit Sharma’s side.

Lucknow Super Giants made a dismal start to the league by losing their opening game to Gujarat Titans. However, the team was successful in finding the rhythm as they won their next three consecutive matches against CSK, SRH, and DC by six wickets, 12 runs, and six wickets respectively.

Lucknow failed to take their winning streak to four as they lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last match. It was a below-average batting performance by the team as they ended up with 162 runs while chasing 166.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have a lot to improve in the T20 Championship. They are yet to score their first win and are occupying the last spot with five losses. While the bowlers have looked completely out of line, batters like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are also struggling with their form.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) start?

The 26th IPL 2022 match will be played at 03:30 pm IST on April 16, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MI vs LSG IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants: Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard

MI vs LSG IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

