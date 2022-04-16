IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians Squad Against Lucknow Super Giants - Probable Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians will be desperate to open their account in the IPL 2022 when they square off against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai have lost all their five games and are yet to deliver a fine performance in the tournament.

There are a lot of shortcomings in the squad that the management and the captain need to find answers to. One of the major reasons behind Mumbai Indians’ failure is the lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah continues to be the finest seamer for this franchise, his colleagues such as Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, and Tymal Mills are struggling.

Thus, the five-time champion might bring a change in the bowling attack by replacing Tymal Mills with Fabien Allen. The West Indies cricketer is an all-rounder and can also add some depth to the batting line-up.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Coming to Lucknow Super Giants, the team is expected to field the same playing XI on Saturday. The only thing that the team needs to work on is its batting order. Lucknowlost their last game against Rajasthan Royals as they made some big changes in their line-up by sending Marcus Stoinis to the eighth place and promoting Gowtham to number three.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants squads:

Mumbai Indians’ squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal

Lucknow Super Giants’ Squad: Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul (c&wk), K Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here