IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Pitch Report and Venue Record of Brabourne Stadium

Mumbai Indians need to avoid their sixth consecutive loss on Saturday when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium. This is the second time in the history of the Indian Premier League that Mumbai Indians have lost their first five games. In 2014 also, MI lost its first five games but they were successful in reaching the playoffs.

The five-time champions will be hoping for the same fate this time as well. Rohit Sharma & Co are heading into the Saturday game after losing their last match to Punjab Kings. The Mayank Agarwal-led side made a mockery of the Mumbai bowlers as they posted 198 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Mumbai Indians looked in a good position. Dewald Brevis hammered 49 runs while Tilak Verma scored 36 to take the team to 116 for two in 10.5 overs. However, they fell short of just 12 runs as Odean Smith picked up a four-wicket haul.

As far as Lucknow Super Giants are concerned, they are fifth in the points table with three wins from five games. Their three-match winning streak ended in their last game as they were handed a loss by Rajasthan Royals.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head:

No head-to-head records are available for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants because the Lucknow side are playing their debut season in the IPL.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been providing a lot of assistance to the batters lately. It has been raining runs majorly due to the quick outfield and shorter boundaries. Though bowlers are likely to receive some help from the surface on Saturday as there will be no dew in the afternoon.

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 9

Matches won by the team batting first: 5

Matches won by the team batting second: 4

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 215/5, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 112/10, Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 189

