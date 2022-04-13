IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS Pitch Report And Venue Record of MCA Stadium

Mumbai Indians will be desperate to avoid a fifth consecutive loss in the IPL when they face Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma’s team has registered losses against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bowling has emerged as an Achilles Heel for the team. Mumbai needs to make amends at the earliest and get the things right to avoid getting ruled out of the league in the early stages.

Punjab Kings will also hope to make a comeback to the winning ways on Wednesday. Owing to the exploits of Rahul Tewatia, Punjab suffered a loss against Gujarat Titans on the very last ball of the match. Overall, they have won two out of four games so far.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have given a tough competition to each other in the history of the IPL. The two teams have fought a battle with each other as many as 28 times. Out of 28 matches, 13 have been won by Punjab Kings while 15 matches saw Mumbai Indians emerging as winners.

MI vs PBKS last five games’ results

Mumbai Indians won by six wickets.

Punjab Kings won by nine wickets.

Punjab Kings won the Super Over.

Mumbai Indians won by 48 runs.

Mumbai Indians won by three wickets.

MCA Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is expected to assist spin bowling. The batters are likely to get some assistance from the pitch early in the game but the spinners are expected to dominate as the match will progress. The teams batting first need to put up a total above 160 runs to give something good to their bowlers to defend.

Here is the venue record of MCA Stadium, Pune(IPL):

T20 matches played at the venue: 42

Matches won by the team batting first: 20

Matches won by the team batting second: 22

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 211/4, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), 2018

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 73/10, Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Super Giants, 2017

Highest Run-chase: 196/7, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 160

Average 2nd innings score: 145

