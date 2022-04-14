IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Talking Points: Brevis Lights up Pune, Smith Gets His Redemption

Punjab Kings’ mixed start to the season continued as on Wednesday night, they recorded their third win in fifth match by beating five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in Pune. Chasing 199, MI were stopped at 186/9 as they crashed to their fifth straight defeat of IPL 2022.

Here are the major talking points from MI vs PBKS contest

Valiant Effort Turns Four Into a Six

Dewald Brevis ran. And covered some distance running at deep square leg region. He had set off to meet the shot from Dhawan who whipped one away from Murugan Ashwin. The ball was at a distance so the teenager decided to dive and he managed to lay his hands on the ball. A superb effort so far. But to his chagrin, he unwittingly ended up palming the ball over the boundary for a six. Had the ball not deflected off his hands, it would have been a potential four. Full marks for the effort though.

Brevis Lights up Pune in Chase

Brevis showed the Pune crowd why there’s so much hype around him. He blasted 49 off 25 deliveries with four fours and five sixes during the chase of 199. However, the 18-year-old hadn’t scored a run off the first eight deliveries he faced. But off the 9th and 10th, the momentum shifted as he creamed Arshdeep Singh for back-to-back boundaries to get going. However, his saved his best for legspinner Rahul Chahar as he left the crowd roaring at their loudest smoking the bowler for four sixes in a row.

Two Run-Outs Derail MI Chase

Suryakumar Yadav was left heartbroken after his involvement in two run outs. The first time, he was caught ball watching after having Varma played one towards midwicket with Tilak setting off for a single. Surya didn’t move. Tilak nearly reached the batter’s end. And Mayank threw the ball to the bowler’s end who made no mistake resulting in an angry Tilak leaving for the dug-out. The second time, Surya called for a second run after spotting a misfield. Kieron Pollard wasn’t interested. But then he changed his mind. Surya then stopped and continued to walk but Pollard sacrificed his wicket with the throw coming at the keeper’s end.

Rohit Enters 10k Club

While Rohit’s stay at the crease may have been short but it was quite entertaining as he showed glimpses of returning to his best. He struck three fours and two sixes during a 17-ball 28 to give his team a decent start. During his innings though, the MI captain became the seventh player in T20 history to score 10,000 runs. He’s the second Indian after Virat Kohli to the milestone.

Smith’s Redemption

Gujarat Titans need 19 runs off 6 balls against PBKS. Mayank throws the ball to Odean Smith. Rahul Tewatia hits his final two deliveries out of the park as GT knock off the required runs in a nerve-shredding finish. PBKS are heartbroken. Smith is crestfallen.

MI need 22 runs off 6 balls against PBKS. Mayank makes a brave call - throws the ball to Smith. Jaydev Unadkat hits the first ball for a six to cut down the required runs to 16 off 5. Smith picks three wickets in the remaining five deliveries of the over while conceding 9 runs as PBKS seal a 12-run win.

