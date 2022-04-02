IPL 2022: MI vs RR Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Dr DY Patil Stadium

After trouncing the SunRisers Hyderabad in their season opener, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will now clash with five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mumbai Indians have a strange record of losing their first match in the IPL. This year was no different. Delhi Capitals beat the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side by four wickets in the season’s opening match, continuing a nine-year record of losing the first match. MI will be aiming to put up a good show against a confident RR side led by Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals come into this fixture after a 61-run win against Hyderabad to boost their net run rate (NRR) and take the top spot in the IPL table. The Pink Army had a field day as both batters and bowlers contributed to kick off the season with a massive win. Their top five batters scored aggressively, skipper Samson emerged as the top run-scorer with his 55-run blitzkrieg. His team also looked in sublime form with the ball as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a three-wicket haul while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two wickets each.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head:

Rajasthan may be riding high on confidence after their dominant show but Mumbai Indians hold an advantage in the head-to-head contests between the two teams. In 27 meetings between the two sides, Mumbai have won 14 times, while Rajasthan emerged victorious on 12 occasions, while a lone match ended in a no result. Even in the last five meetings, Munbai lead 3-2 over the Rajasthan outfit.

MI vs RR previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Sharjah.

Last five results:

Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians won by seven wickets.

Rajasthan Royals won by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs.

Rajasthan Royals won by five wickets.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

Total games played: 8

Games won by teams batting first: 1

Games won by teams batting second: 7

Average 1st Innings score at this venue: 151

Average 2nd Innings scores on this ground: 155

Highest total recorded posted here: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest total chased here: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

