IPL 2022: Mike Hesson Has His Say On Virat Kohli's Poor Form: 'We Thought Today Would be The Day'

Virat Kohli is going through a bad patch. Another failure this time against Punjab Kings has only made matters worse. Kohli has so far scored for 236 runs in in 12 matches at an average of 19. Even in last game against SRH, he was out for a first-ball duck. That was his third golden duck this season. His performance against Punjab Kings didn’t cut the ice either. His skipper Faf du Plessis came to his rescue in the post match presentation. This was followed by words of encouragement from Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.

“Virat, I thought, looked very good today," Hesson said in the post match press conference. “He looked in good touch, he was aggressive, and he is doing everything off the park as well in terms of making sure he prepares well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again it hits the other side of the thigh pad and goes down and he gets a single. He hasn’t had a huge amount of huge fortune especially when he has got himself set, when he has got himself in. He is as frustrated as anybody. We thought today was going to be the day."

Blazing half-centuries by Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Punjab Kings thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Bairstow started the early carnage on a freaky Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries, after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. Livingstone took up the scoring mantle later, hitting a 42-ball 70 as he held the innings together to help Punjab Kings post 209/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore tried to match their scoring rate initially but lost wickets at regular intervals as their chase derailed against some disciplined bowling by the Punjab Kings bowlers, especially Kagiso Rabada (3/21), Rishi Dhawan (2/36) and Rahul Chahar (2/37).

