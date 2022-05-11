IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Power Delhi Capitals to 8-wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Australian duo Mitchell Marsh and David Warner powered Delhi Capitals to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday. Marsh lived up to the expectation in the crucial clash to keep Delhi Capitals’ playoff hopes alive. Chasing 161 run-target, didn’t look like a tricky task for Delhi despite losing their opener KS Bharat on a duck in the first over. Marsh shared a 144-run stand with Warner to laid the foundation of the successful chase. Warner scored the winning runs for his team as Delhi won the match with 11 balls to spare which helped Delhi in improving their NRR.

Marsh registered his highest score in the Indian Premier League - 89, as he struck 7 sixes and 5 fours during his blistering knock. The Aussie all-rounder started the innings a bit slow with 2 runs off 10 balls but he put the foot on the accelerator at the right time to take the game away from Rajasthan Royals. However, he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal on the first ball of the 18th over.

Meanwhile, Warner who scored 52* runs, had the fortune in his favour as he escaped a couple of luck dismissals during his knock. It was the 9th over of the match when Yuzvendra Chahal spun the ball which completely beat Warner and hit the leg stump. However, Warner had all the luck in his favour as the bail light but it didn’t dislodge. He was at 22 and went on to add 30 to the score. Chahal was in disbelief as earlier in the same over Jos Buttler dropped a tough catch of Warner and one ball just went over Devdutt Padikkal at mid-wicket for a six.

Chasing a tricky target of 161, Delhi Capitals lost opener Bharat early on a duck in the first over. However, they recovered well with a solid stand between Warner and Marsh.

Trent Boult and Chahal shared a wicket each as other Rajasthan bowlers had an off night and they remained wicketless.

Earlier, a maiden IPL fifty from Ravichandran Ashwin while Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 48 carrying Rajasthan Royals to 160/6.

For Delhi, Chetan Sakariya was the standout with the ball, picking 2/23 while Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

Pushed into batting first, Jos Buttler had been kept quiet by Sakariya’s left-arm pace. Eventually, Sakariya got Buttler out when he got one to move one full ball in, with the Englishman hitting straight to mid-on off a thick inner edge.

Rajasthan failed to take the advantage of the slog overs as Delhi bowlers restricted them to a below-par score.

