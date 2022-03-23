IPL 2022: Moeen Ali to Miss Season Opener Against KKR, Confirms CSK CEO

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that all-rounder Moeen Ali will miss the opening match of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. Ali has faced delays in securing the visa necessary to travel to the country as CSK said that he has still not received it.

The southpaw joined the Yellow Army last season and he instantly made a huge impact by scoring 357 runs in his debut season for CSK. Dhoni used the left-handed batter as a floater at the number 3 position and gave him license to attack the bowlers and accelerate the scoring rate.

CSK CEO K.S Viswanathan has said that the BCCI is working on assisting the franchise and Ali and they are expecting to get it sorted in a day or two.

“He has still not got his visa. We have also got in touch with BCCI. BCCI is also working on it. We are expecting that it will be done in a day or two. This is the position as of today. I cannot say that it will be done today. But we are expecting that it can be cleared today," Viswanathan said.

While the CSK CEO also confirmed that Ali will miss the season opener and said that the southpaw is ready to board the flight and is just waiting to receive the visa.

“How many matches he will miss depends on when he comes in. Right now, he will miss the first game. Even if he comes tomorrow, he will not be able to play the first game. That is the position as of today. He is packed and ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India," he added.

His absence though could open the door for New Zealand’s Devon Conway to make his IPL debut and open for CSK alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad - the orange cap winner of the last season as Super Kings defeated KKR in the final become champions.

