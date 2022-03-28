IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Fiery Spell Leaves Twitter On Fire, Lucknow Supergiants In Tatters

Mohammed Shami came into his own as he reduced Lucknow Supergiants to 32/4 in Gujarat’s season opener at Wankhede Stadium. Shami accounted for KL Rahul off the first ball, and then came back to dismiss Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock with some brilliant bowling. By the time this report is being writer, he had accounted for three wickets for just ten runs in his three overs. The whole of Twitter erupted as soon as they saw this brilliant performance, we take a look at the top reactions.

Dream spell from Shami.His bowling in the powerplay ober the years just shows what an outstanding exponent of the new ball he is. Gujarat need him to be at his best along with Rashid . #LSGvsGT— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 28, 2022

Mohammad Shami is easily the world’s most underrated pacer. Bhai ko halke mein maat lena.. #puregold @MdShami11— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2022

There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami!— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2022

This spell is one for the ages. #Shami— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) March 28, 2022

Shami who had been a key player for the Punjab Kings in the past few IPL seasons was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction conducted last month. The experienced pacer was then signed by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.5 crore getting more than thrice of his base price Rs 2 crore. Shami is likely to lead the bowling attack for the GT along with Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and others.

Reacting to Shami’s signing, GT’s bowling coach Ashish Nehra said that the right-arm pacer is at par with Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 format. Speaking on ‘Backstage With Boria’, the former Indian pacer added that while Shami’s economy rate may be on a higher side when compared to Bumrah, their strike rates are almost similar.

You will not see a better new ball spell than this from Mohd Shami. That first ball was so good it was cruel. And the catch from Gill was the icing on the cake. What a start for @gujarat_titans— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2022

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their maiden IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardak Pandya said one of the reasons he decided to bowl first was the dew that is likely to play a role in the match.

“It’s the first game, we want to see how the wicket plays," Hardik said at the toss. “Also, the dew is a factor. One thing which is very clear is we are going to give all the guys full freedom, play freely and enjoy."

Pandya said the four overseas players that they have picked for this match are Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, and David Miller.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said he, too, would have chosen to bowl first if he had won the toss.

“At Wankhede everyone wants to bowl first as dew plays a big part," said Rahul. “The wicket remains the same throughout. We get to set a legacy at a new franchise. Everyone comes with a fresh mindset and wants to give their best. We have got three overseas players, Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Dushmantha Chameera."

