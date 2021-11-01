IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Against Retention Policy, Wants Chennai Superkings to Save on Money-N Srinivasan

MS Dhoni doesn’t want Chennai Super Kings to retain players as availing that feature might force the franchise to shell a lot of money, owner N Srinivasan has revealed. The Captain cool has made it very clear that CSK shouldn’t make an exception to the rule even if the player in contention is him. Chennai Super Kings, like any other franchise in IPL, will be going through a mega auction which means they can retain upto four players with no right to match cards available.

Speaking to Editorji, Srinivasan said: “MS Dhoni is a fair person, he wants retention policy to come out as he doesn’t want CSK to lose lots money while retaining him - that is why he gives different reply to everyone." There is no doubt that MSD will be the first choice among the retentions, but it doesn’t mean that CSK will hand the same fate to other legends who have played in the team for at least a decade. Hard choices are on their way. A franchise will have to shell out Rs 16 crore for its first choice player if it retains 4 players while the amount will come down to Rs 15 crore if 3 players are retained. A franchise will have to spend Rs 14 crore if it retains 1 or 2 players. CSK are expected to retain 3-4 players.

Meanwhile CSK beat KKR in a high scoring final in Dubai to end their three-year trophy drought. In an earlier interview, Srinivasan recalled the emotional moments at the dinner meet in March 2018 and said “for the first time after the ultimate comeback in 2018, Dhoni turned emotional." Looking back after securing the title for a fourth time this year, he said, “Supposing we had lost, I tell Dhoni that victory and defeat are both imposters. They are two sides of the same coin. Rejoice when we win, but do not get overly sad when we lose. But to savour victory is nice."

