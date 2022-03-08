IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Enjoys Foot-volley with CSK Teammates During Training Session | WATCH VIDEO

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a session of footvolley with some of his teammates at the training camp ahead of IPL 2022. The franchise on Monday posted a video of this fun training session where the players, divided into two teams, were seen playing a game of footvolley, a combination of volleyball and association football. Apart from Dhoni, other CSK players including Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and C Hari Nishant also joined the CSK camp at Surat.

“Namma Special Footvolley segment is Back!” read the caption shared by CSK while posting the video on Instagram with the hashtag Whistle Podu.

Namma Special Footvolley segment is B⚽CK! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/pXxIe994sG— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

CSK has been sharing regular updates of their camp session on social media. The franchise had also posted a video showing the warm reception of CSK players by fans in Surat. Fans queued up on the roads cheering the team as their bus arrived at the stadium.

Advertisement

CSK are the first team to begin their training camp before the start of the tournament on March 23. The men in yellow will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. The defending champions have been placed in Group B of IPL 15 with teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and the newest franchise, Gujarat Titans.

CSK will be playing two matches with each of Group B’s teams during the league stage of the tournament apart from a double contest with Mumbai Indians. With the rest of the other teams, CSK will be playing only one match during the league stage.

Unlike previous seasons of IPL where there were no groups, the tournament’s governing council introduced a new system where teams have been divided into groups based on a seeding system determined by the number of IPL championships won and the number of final appearances. A total of 70 matches will be played in IPL 2022 at four different venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here