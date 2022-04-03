IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Enters Exclusive Club With 350 T20 Appearance

Former CSK and India captain MS Dhoni became the second Indian player to play 350 T20 matches. Current India captain Rohit Sharma has played the highest T20I matches for India which is 372 in numbers. Dhoni is followed by Suresh Raina who has played 329 matches and he is followed by Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

372 - Rohit Sharma

350 - MS Dhoni

336 - Suresh Raina

329 - Dinesh Karthik

328 - Virat Kohli

306 - Shikhar Dhawan

Dhoni had recently quit as CSK skipper after which he handed it to Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile CSK has struggled so far in the IPL under the new captain who led them to a bad start, losing the first two games against KKR and LSG. This reminded fans of IPL 2020 where they failed to make it to the play offs for the first time since the inception of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL’s defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Sunday.

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years to rescue Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of IPL 2022 with a fighting half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni scored his 24th IPL half-century to pull CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs after an impressive bowling performance from the KKR unit. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman scored unbeaten 50 runs off 38 balls as he counter-attacked the KKR bowlers in the death overs to take CSK to a respectable total in the first match of their title defence.

