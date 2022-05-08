CricketNext

Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Goes Down the Track to Hammer Marsh For a Huge Six and Netizens Go Crazy - WATCH
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Goes Down the Track to Hammer Marsh For a Huge Six and Netizens Go Crazy - WATCH

MS Dhoni hammers Mitch Marsh for a huge six (Photo: iplt20.com)

The CSK captain smashed 2 sixes and a boundary and made sure his team set a challenging target for the Delhi Capitals. At the same time, Dhoni also completed 6000 T20 runs as captain

Cricketnext Staff

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again breached the 200-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After being put to bat against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni & Co posted a colossal 208 for 6 in their quota of 20 overs at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

Devon Conway smashed his third half-century, scoring 87 off 49 balls with seven fours and five sixes and also added 110 for the opening wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33 balls) to lay the foundation for a big score.

Conway’s brutal yet classical assault gave Gaikwad time to gather his composure and play his own game at the other end as CSK reached 100 off 10 overs. But once he fell for 87, it was captain MS Dhoni who stole the show with an 8-ball 21 not out.

The CSK captain smashed 2 sixes and a boundary and made sure his team set a challenging target for the Delhi Capitals. At the same time, Dhoni also completed 6000 T20 runs as captain.

While Dhoni was hammering sixes on the ground, reactions began to pour in on social media. Here’s how the fans reacted:

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, Dhoni and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

On the other hand, Anrich Nortje (3/42), Khaleel Ahmed (2/28), and Mitchell Marsh (1/34) were the wicket-takers for Delhi.

Cricketnext Staff

first published:May 08, 2022, 22:30 IST