IPL 2022: "MS Dhoni Had Indicated at One Point That Ravindra Jadeja May Have to Take Over as Captain" - CSK CEO

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain has shocked many but the newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja had a clue of it. CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed his conversation with Jadeja where the southpaw told him that Dhoni indicated to him last year that he may have to take over the captaincy responsibility from him.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

CEO Vishwanathan said that he was not expecting Dhoni to take the big decision at the moment but according to him whatever the veteran wicketkeeper batter does, it is in the best interest of CSK.

“When I heard the news, I was a little bit surprised. I didn’t expect that coming from MS at this point in time. That is my personal view. The fact is whatever MS does, as far as CSK is concerned, he will do it in the best interests of the franchise. He is been one of the most important players, a captain, a wicketkeeper, an all-rounder, for CSK. I think whatever he does, whatever decision he takes, will be the right decision for CSK because I know he has the interests of CSK foremost in his mind," Viswanathan said on CSK’s YouTube channel.

The CSK CEO further talked about his conversation with Jadeja after the appointment. Jadeja told Vishwanathan that he had a chat with Dhoni last year where he indicated him to take more responsibilities from IPL 2022.

“I spoke to Jaddu in the evening when we went for practice. He told me that MS had indicated to him last year after IPL that he would have to take on more responsibilities. He had also indicated that at one point, he (Jadeja) may have to take over as captain. The fact that Dhoni is going to be playing alongside him in the matches input, will be helpful for Jaddu (Jadeja) also to get the input from MS. It should be a great help," Viswanathan added.

CSK is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history as they hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL. CSK have the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the IPL (64.83%).

