IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Has to Regroup The Side, Needs His CSK Teammates to Step up - Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith reckons MS Dhoni returning as the captain of Chennai Super Kings halfway through IPL 2022 is good news for the fans.

But Dhoni the captain will be expecting his teammates to step up in order to change the team’s fortunes in the tournament.

IPL 2022 hasn’t gone according to the plan for the defending champions who are currently at ninth place in the points table with just two wins out of eight matches. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given captaincy duties before the tournament began.

But ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday, Jadeja decided to relinquish the responsibility with Dhoni again taking over as the CSK captain.

“MS Dhoni’s got the experience, he knows how to read the moments. Obviously, he gave up the captaincy at the start and now he has to regroup the side. But the problem is, he needs his Chennai Super Kings teammates also to step up. That’s been the challenge for them throughout this season. With Dhoni returning to the helm, I am expecting a lot of fanfare and a big crowd coming in (to the stadium) and chanting the great man’s name," said Smith on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Former India off-spinner and ex-Chennai player Harbhajan Singh claimed the men in yellow can still make a comeback and put themselves in contention for the playoffs if they return to the winning ways.

“Chennai Super Kings have the power. This team is good at making comebacks. So far it hasn’t been their season as they haven’t been in their elements but in the two games that they’ve won, they have shown some promise."

“Now they have their tasks cut out i.e. win every game to remain in contention for the playoffs. The best thing about this team is that it does not get discouraged in defeat. This team is bound by a strong culture which comes from discipline towards cricket. With MS Dhoni also turning the clock back, CSK might just be able to script a comeback."

