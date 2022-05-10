IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Superkings Can Still Make it to Playoffs; Here's How

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Superkings may have a less than ordinary season so far, but they are certainly in contention for the playoffs. This may sound like music to many CSK fans out there, but let’s not forget that it will be tough. CSK will have to depend on other teams to make this happen. Thanks to their win over Delhi Capitals, which came with a huge difference of 91 runs, their Net Run Rate (NRR) got a sureshot boost which is a big positive. As of now the defending champions are reeling at the 9th spot in the 10-team IPL 2022 points table with just 4 wins from their first 11 matches.

Here are the league standings at the moment:

And as can be clearly seen, nine out of ten teams are still in contention. They must be targeting RCB at number four and would look to close the gap which is 8 points. CSK can go through only:

-RR lose all their remaining 3 matches to finish with 14

-RCB lose both their remaining 2 matches to finish with 14

-DC win one of their next 3 matches (Beat RR but lose to PBKS and MI) as they have a healthy NRR to finish with 12

-SRH win only 1 of their remaining 3 matches (Beat KKR, lose to MI and lose PBKS) to finish with 12 points

-KKR win one of their next 2 matches (Beat SRH but lose to LSG) to finish with 12 points

-PBKS win 2 of their next 3 matches (Beat RCB, beat DC but lose to SRH) to finish with 14 points but with a lesser NRR than CSK.

In the above scenario, if CSK win their next 3 matches by a huge margin, they can even finish in the 3rd spot after a 4-way tie on 14 points.

CSK’s chances diminish-

-If either RCB or RR wins one of their upcoming matches.

In that case there will be a tie for the fourth spot and If RCB and RR win more than one of the upcoming matches, CSK will be eliminated.

-CSK will have to beat Mumbai Indians at any cost. If they lose, they will be eliminated

