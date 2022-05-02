IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Obliges Dale Steyn, Wins Hearts With This Gesture; Picture Goes Viral

With MS Dhoni at helm, Chennai Superkings notched up their third win of the season; their hopes of qualifying for playoffs are still alive. Dhoni got back the captaincy after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s presence made an impact straight away and he led CSK to 13 run win. Although that didn’t change their position in the league standings drastically, but with Dhoni at the helm, anything is possible, according to the fans.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Such is Dhoni’s aura that SRH coaching staff Dale Steyn rushed to him and asked for an autograph and Dhoni being Dhoni, obliged happily. The picture of this encounter is already going viral. Earlier MS Dhoni was back in business. As he went to the toss, the commentator Danny Morrison asked him whether he will be playing for CSK next year as well, just like he asked last year.

“You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in," Dhoni said at the toss.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s effortless six-hitting exhibition was well complemented by a four-wicket haul from Mukesh Choudhary as Chennai Super Kings notched up a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Earlier Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) and Conway (85 not out off 55) put SRH’s attack to the sword, notching up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the highest opening stand of the season, as CSK posted an imposing 202 for two after being invited to bat.

In reply, SRH fell short, reaching 189 for 6 in 20 overs despite late heroics from Nicholas Pooran (64 not out) and a 47-run innings by skipper Kane Williamson at the top.

Choudhary emerged with the best figures for CSK, scalping four for 46, while Mitchell Santner (1/36) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/40) took one wicket each.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here