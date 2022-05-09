IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Second Skipper To Enter Exclusive Club Which Had Virat Kohli

Chennai Superkings’ MS Dhoni became the second skipper after Virat Kohli to reach 6,000 runs as captain in T20. He achieved the feat during CSK’s clash against Delhi Capitals whom they beat comprehensively. Dhoni needed just four runs to enter this exclusive club when he came out to bat in the 18th over. He played the first ball and then slammed the bowler for a huge six-over-long on to scale new heights.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Dhoni walked in after Shivam Dube was dismissed for 19-ball-32 and managed to account for 21 runs off eight balls with the help of one four and two sixes, helping the Super Kings post a daunting target of 209 for the Capitals to track down.

Dhoni also has a new record in sights as he is just nine runs away from completing 5,000 runs in IPL. If he does so, he will become the seventh person to enter this exclusive club. Here are some of the names who have done this before: Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers.

CSK could have become the second team to get knocked out this season had they lost this game. Fortunately, they beat DC and beat them comprehensively by 91 runs. An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Moeen Ali (3/13) led Chennai Super Kings to a convincing 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

This was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. The win also kept CSK alive for playoff contention, even though their road to the final four remains dependent on a huge slice of luck.

Conway’s brilliant innings powered Chennai Super Kings to 208/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S. Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

Chasing a huge target, Delhi lost the wicket of K.S. Bharat (8) in the 2nd over of the innings. However, his opening partner David Warner dealt in boundaries and sixes to keep the run rate intact.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here