IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Unchanged RCB; Moeen Ali Returns For CSK

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Defending champions will look to continue their winning momentum to keep the playoffs hopes alive. MS Dhoni’s return as the CSK captain worked well for the franchise in the last match where they completely outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai made one change to their XI as fit-again Moeen Ali returned to the side in place of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Dhoni feels that the dew is going to take place in the final stage of the game as the toss is not going to make a big difference in the clash.

“We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it’s one of the venues where toss doesn’t matter much because it’s an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen. We have had partnerships and we want to be more consistent," Dhoni said at the toss.

Meanwhile, it’s a crucial game for RCB as they are desperate to get back to winning ways after losing the few matches. However, the good sign for them is the form of Virat Kohli who scored a gritty half-century against Gujarat Titans.

Live Score RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Latest Updates

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said that he was looking to bat first and announced they will go with the unchanged XI.

“Not sure about the toss to be honest. It looks a better wicket. We were considering batting first tonight. The last game we made some steps, good batting performance, probably 10 runs short. But it was definitely the confidence we wanted to see in the guys coming in and scoring. Same team for us," Du Plessis said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here