IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s Five Greatest Finishes in IPL

With some sensational hitting in the final over of the CSK vs MI game at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, MS Dhoni showed that he has still got it in him at the age of 40 to deliver the goods under pressure. Jaydev Unadkat bore the brunt of the Dhoni show, adding himself to the long list of bowlers who have been at the receiving end of a Dhoni masterclass. While CSK could only manage their second win with Dhoni’s heroics and this season may as well be as good as over for the champion side, there is no denying the sight of Dhoni finishing of the match with a six. And what better time to relive some of his best finishes in IPL.

Take a walk down the memory Lane:

2022: vs MI

CSK needed 17 off the last 6 balls when MS Dhoni took us all back in time. He batted like the finisher of his heydays, smashing a six and four off the third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered. He returned unbeaten on 28 off just 13 deliveries. This was CSK’s second win of the season and the lost meant MI became the first time in IPL history to lose first seven games of the season. Chasing 156 to win, CSK won by three wickets.

2016: vs KXIP

Playing for Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni walked away with the player of the match award for his 32-ball 64. Needing an improbable 23 runs off the final over, Dhoni dug into Kings XI Punjab’s Axar Patel hitting him for three sixes and a four to seal the deal. Axar started the over well with a dot, but followed it up with a wide, refusing a single despite Wriddhiman Saha failing to collect the ball, He then smacked the first six of the over long-on. A dot followed as Dhoni once again refused to take at least two runs at deep cover. Off the next, Dhoni pounced on a short one and flat-batted it to four. Another short one followed and this time Dhoni took the maximum and finished off the game with another big hit towards deep midwicket

2010: vs KXIP

With 16 required of the last over, MS Dhoni batting on 36 off 25 balls had taken the game deep against KXIP for CSK. He had the able Albie Morkel for company at the other end, but his services were not required at all. With Irfan Pathan entrusted to defend, he started with a good Yorker but Dhoni was up for it and drove it long-off powerfully for a four. A double followed as Dhoni to-edged on to long-off. Pathan missed his Yorker length next up and the ball soared high over the Dharamsala sky for a massive six over long on. Dhoni finished off the match with two balls remaining as he hit the fourth ball for another maximum again over long-on. Chasing 193 to win, CSK won by six wickets and two balls remaining

2013: vs SRH

CSK needed 15 off the final over, chasing 160 to win against SRH and the young Ashish Reddy was given the responsibility to defend the runs against Dhoni who was set in the middle and was batting on 53 off 33 balls. Reddy started nervously with a wide and then followed it up with slower ball that had Dhoni beaten all ends up. 14 off 5 the equation read and then Dhoni pummeled Reddy for two boundaries and one six to seal the game, Dhoni remained unbeaten on 67 off 37 balls to walk away with the match of the match award.

2014: vs MI

11 runs to get with Dhoni batting on 10 off 9. Should be fairly easily you would think. But no. This was against Mumbai Indians and the bowler was the wily veteran Kieron Pollard. Lasith Malinga had bowled a stellar 19th over giving away just six runs and had taken out Ravindra Jadeja and Mithun Manhas. Pressure was on Dhoni to deliver, but Pollard too felt the heat and started with a horribly delivery – short and wide and that was given a wide. Two runs followed and then Dhoni found his range and clobbered Pollard for a six and four to finish the game.

