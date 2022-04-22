IPL 2022: Mukesh Choudhary Brings Ishan Kishan To His Knees With Searing Yorker | WATCH

Not a lot was expected from Mukesh Choudhary, especially after a lukewarm start to IPL 2022. But not only did he prove everyone wrong, he fired at all cylinders, accounting for Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the opening over. Some thought that Mukesh Choudhary is doing a brilliant job for the Yellow Brigade, especially after the departure of Deepak Chahar for whom the franchise had coughed up INR 14 crore. The young seamer was right on money with the new ball, picking up three quick wickets to reduce Mumbai Indians to 23/3. He picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis. His wicket of Ishan, who was the most expensive buy at auctions, was a peach of a ball.

As can be seen in the video, it roughed up the Mumbai batter and he was on his knees!

It was an inch-perfect yorker and Kishan tried to play it on the leg side, failing miserably. Instead, he fell on his knees and couldn’t get up as CSK players enjoyed the moment. Invited to bat first, Mumbai were off to a horrible start as pacer Mukesh Choudhary dismissed both openers — Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for ducks in the very first over of the innings.

Chennai could’ve picked a couple of more wickets in the second over but M.S Dhoni missed the stumping of Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Ravindra Jadeja dropped the catch of Dewald Brevis. However, CSK didn’t have to wait much for the next wicket as Choudhary got rid of Brevis (4) in his second over.

Tilak Varma then joined Yadav in the middle and the left-hander was dropped by D.J Bravo at slip. Despite all the action around him, Yadav looked comfortable in the middle and took Mumbai to 42/3 after 6 overs along with Tilak Varma, who went into the defensive mode after getting a reprieve.

