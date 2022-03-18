MI Team Preview IPL 2022 – Mumbai Indians Out to Reassert Dominance

Mumbai Indians made a slow start to their IPL journey but once they got a hand of what it takes to succeed, demolition followed as they became the most successful time in the league’s history. The backroom staff of MI meticulously planned retentions, auction strategies and player developments over the past 14 years but must have suffered a heartburn since they had to release all their squad members save four ahead of the mega auction that took place in February this year.

In keeping captain Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, batter Suryakumar Yadav and allrounder Kieron Pollard, MI made clear they are going to build their fresh squad around these four stalwarts. So how’d they do? Have they the team to challenge for a record-extending sixth IPL trophy?

Let’s have a look

Strength

Experience. The quadrant of Rohit, Pollard, Surya and Bumrah is vastly experienced. They have done and seen it all. International or franchise, they have been in pressure-cooker situations. And have won matches in such conditions regularly. Add it to the youthful exuberance of Ishan Kishan and the rising Dewald Brevis, MI look a sharp unit.

In the bowling department, they have the world-class Bumrah who is the leader of their attack, will have Tymal Mills (death-overs specialist), Jaydev Unadkat (striking with the new ball) and allrounder Daniel Sams for support.

And let’s not forget Rohit, the captain. He has won MI five titles. He’s also leading India across formats too. Enough said. His leadership surely adds an extra player to their eleven.

Weakness

Their spin department looks a bit thin on quality. They have been plagued by this ailment in the recent years. Murugan Ashwin is expected to be the leader of the spin attack and will have Mayank Markande and Fabian Allen in the support cast.

However, none of these are comparable to what few other IPL franchises boast of in their own spin departments. They will need these three to step up and plug this massive hole. Another concern is a relatively weak middle-order.

Strongest Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David(overseas), Kieron Pollard (overseas), Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills (overseas), Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin

MI Full Schedule

March 27: DC vs M - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2: MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 6: KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 9: RCB vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 13: MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 16: MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 21: MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 24: LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30: RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6: GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 9: MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 12: CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 17: MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 21: MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

Full squad

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

