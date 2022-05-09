IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl First, Kolkata Knight Riders Make Five Changes

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday evening. MI are already out of the playoffs race but are looking to end the season on a high having won their previous two encounters to overcome a horrendous start that saw the five-time IPL champions losing eight matches in a row.

MI made one forced change with their batter Suryakumar Yadav sustaining a muscle strain in his forearm and hence ruled out of the remaining season. In his place, they have included Ramandeep Singh.

“The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward," Rohit said at the toss.

On the other hand, KKR have made as many as five changes. They have included Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Sheldon Jackson in their eleven for tonight’s clash.

“I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. We have a good batting line-up and need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match. Players are in form, they are out of form, that’s the beauty of game. We need to come up with a fresh mind," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

KKR have been quite inconsistent this IPL. While they are mathematically still alive in the race for the playoffs, the manner in which the franchise has performed this season will evoke little to no hope of a late turnaround which the two-time IPL winners desperately need now.

This is the second and final meeting between the two teams with KKR prevailing by five wickets the last time they clashed in the ongoing season.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

