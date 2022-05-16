IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Sign Akash Madhwal as Replacement For Suryakumar Yadav

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have announced their replacement for middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav who has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the season. MI have signed Uttarakhand medium-pacer Akash Madhwal as the replacement.

Suryakumar sustained a muscle strain on his left forearm and has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team. According to sources in the BCCI, Suryakumar, who amassed 309 runs for Mumbai from 8 games which included three half-tons, will be out of action for at least four weeks, a Cricbuzz report said.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Madhwal is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and has represented Cricket Association of Uttarakhand across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2019. Akash was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad.

Earlier, Yadav had missed Mumbai’s first two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals due to his recovery from a hairline fracture he sustained while fielding in India’s home T20I series against West Indies at Kolkata in February this year.

Yadav, popular as SKY among his fans, had then gone to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation and recovery from the hairline fracture for over three weeks and then joined the Mumbai side in IPL 2022.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Playoff Scenario: Tough Road Ahead for RCB; KKR Can Still Qualify

Yadav, 31, was one of the few bright spots for Mumbai in a forgettable campaign, being their second-highest run-getter by scoring 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.29 and strike-rate of 145.67, including three half-centuries.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race this season after losing their first 8 matches. They are currently placed at the bottom of points table with three wins.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here