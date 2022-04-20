IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Training Session Obstructed by Swarm of Bees - WATCH

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is getting worse for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). For the first time in the history of the tournament, they have suffered six straight defeats after beginning their campaign. With zero points in their kitty, the Rohit Sharma-led side is reeling at the bottom-most spot on the points table.

Ahead of their next encounter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in Mumbai. Ahead of the much-anticipated face-off, the men in blue and gold hit the training session but it was halted for some time as some unexpected guests showed up.

MI’s net session was obstructed by a swarm of bees on Tuesday. As soon as the insects surmounted the venue, the Mumbai players and coaching were forced to lie down on the ground. The video of the incident was shared by the franchise on social media.

“To bee or not to bee in training was a question yesterday!’: Mumbai Indians captioned the video.

To bee or not to bee in training was a question yesterday! 😅🐝#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/qaTaHjjca6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, pacer Jaydev Unadkat addressed a virtual presser and said the team needs a collective effort from the bowlers when they take on CSK on April 21. Their bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, has been taken to the cleaners by the opposition batters.

Unadkat himself, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin have all leaked runs in abundance.

“There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for. A couple of things that I am saying that we can rectify are putting in a collective effort. You could have seen some special overs from some of our bowlers in the past but then we are not putting it all together as a unit. So, the discussions are how to do it as a team, and how to do it as a bowling unit,” Unadkat said at the pre-match virtual press conference.

“Discussions for death overs or power-play remain the same, we got to do it as a collective unit and that is one thing we are aiming for and hopefully we will get it right in the next game,” added the left-arm pacer.

