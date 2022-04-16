IPL 2022: Mumbai Weather Forecast For Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Contest

An interesting battle awaits fans as Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for Sunday’s afternoon clash at the DY Patil Stadium. From the points table’s perspective, the two teams have enjoyed similar fortunes in the league. Both, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have featured in five games each, winning three and losing two games. PBKS are third in the standings while SRH are at the seventh place due to their low net run rate.

The Orange Army endured tough times in the beginning as they recorded two back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. The team caused a massive turnaround from their third match as they are now on a three-match winning streak. The credit for the same goes to the top-order, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tripathi. The three players have emerged as vital cogs for the team.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won every alternate match. They kickstarted their campaign with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while their remaining two victories came against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. For the team to continue the winning momentum, it is important for the opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to consistently fire with the bat.

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are forecasted for April 17, Sunday in Mumbai. The temperature will be around 32 degrees celsius. The chances of rain interrupting the game are just ten percent. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 64 percent and 19 km/h.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) probable playing XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh

