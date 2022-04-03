IPL 2022: 'Need to Give Ruturaj Gaikwad Confidence And Back Him' - CSK Skipper Ravindra Jadeja After Defeat Against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has backed out of form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad despite his third consecutive failure in the IPL 2022. Gaikwad was dismissed on just 1 against Punjab Kings as CSK lost the crucial contest by a big margin of 54 runs. The Orange Cap winner of last season has so far scored just 2 runs in three matches.

It was a crushing defeat for CSK as their batting department failed to give any fight to PBKS in the 181-run chase and were bowled out for just 126. It was the first since IPL 2018 CSK have been bowled out by any team in the tournament.

It is not a good start for Ravindra Jadeja as captain as CSK have failed to open the account on the points table and are at the 9th spot with three defeats in as many matches.

Skipper Jadeja admitted that the Yellow Army failed to find the momentum with the bat from the first ball and lost too many wickets in the powerplay.

“We lost too many wickets in the powerplay, we didn’t find the momentum from ball one. We need to find a way to get better and come back stronger," Jadeja told after the match.

Talking about Gaikwad, Jadeja has assured that the management will back him and try to give him the confidence to come good in the upcoming matches.

“We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he’s a very good player. We’ll definitely back him and I am sure that he’ll come good," Jadeja said.

One of the positives for CSK was the batting performance from Shivam Dube who was the only batter who showed some intent with his ferocious 57-run knock off 30 balls.

Jadeja said that the management will try to keep Dube in a good frame of mind so that he can continue his good form with the bat.

“He (Dube) has been batting so well, he batted well today, keeping him in a good frame of mind would be the key. Definitely, we’ll try our best, work hard and come back stronger," Jadeja concluded.

