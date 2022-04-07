IPL 2022: Never Expected Pat Cummins to Come and Play Like That, Rohit Sharma Says 3rd Loss 'Hard to Digest'

Mumbai Indians recorded their third loss in three games as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions by five wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, went top of the IPL points table thanks to Venkatesh Iyer’s 50 off 41 and Pat Cummin’s record-equalling 56 off 15. In fact, KKR won the contest with four overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Like anyone else, MI skipper Rohit Sharma too was surprised by Cummins’ maverick hitting.

“Never expected him to come and play like that [on Cummins]. Lot of credit. The pitch got better and better to bat as the game went on. It was holding up initially. Overall it was a good pitch," said at the post-match presentation.

A brilliant fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) helped Mumbai Indians post 161/4 in 20 overs. With 55 for 3 in 11 overs, Mumbai were in trouble but Suryakumar added 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (38 off 27) to rescue his side.

Apart from Suryakumar and Varma, Dewald Brevis (29 off 19) also played an entertaining knock on his IPL debut while Kieron Pollard (22 off 5) gave the late flourish to Mumbai’s innings.

“With the bat we did not start well, in the last 4-5 overs to get 70+ was a great effort from the batting unit," he said.

“This will be hard to digest, the way it turned out in the last few overs. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma had control over KKR, especially with his bowling changes and shrewd captaincy but added that Cummins’ innings was something out of his control.

“We did not bowl according to the plan. We had the game till the 15th over, but then Cummins was brilliant. Whenever you have runs on the board, we always have the upper hand, We had them 5-down, it was just a matter of the wicket of Venky or Pat, they had Sunil who could smash them," Rohit said.

Murugan Ashwin was the most successful bowler for Mumbai Indians with 2/25.

Rohit Sharma was not a happy man as he said he didn’t like starting with losses, something that has become a rade-mark for MI.

“I don’t want to be in this position all the time," Rohit said with a wry smile.

