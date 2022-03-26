IPL 2022: New Captain Shreyas Iyer Bowls Against Chennai Superkings; KKR Hand Ajinkya Rahane Debut

Kolkata Knight Riders are playing three debutantes as they are set to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, Chennai have picked Devon Conway who in all likelihood will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. Earlier Iyer was asked about the three debutantes in the squad to which he named himself and Sam Billings. He, however, forgot of the third name which was of Ajinkya Rahane’s.

All eyes will also be on the Mumbaikar who was sidelined from India’s Test squad. Meanwhile Iyer had won the toss against Jadeja who was also on captaincy debut and quickly chose to bowl on a flat track where chasing a target may not be a smart idea. Here are the playing elevens.

CSK: Conway, Ruturaj, Uthappa, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Bravo, Santner, Milne, Deshpande.

KKR: Rahane, Venky Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Russell, Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh, Mavi, Varun.

It would be the first time in the history of Chennai Super Kings that the yellow brigade would be led by any other player than the Thalaliva MS Dhoni. Not that Suresh Raina hasn’t captained CSK, but it was only when Dhoni wanted to rest. But now, the chapter called MS Dhoni- the leader is finished and so swiftly that Yellow Army and the Whistle Podu gang didn’t even get enough time to celebrate the going out of arguably the greatest leader an 0IPL team could have asked for.

However, when no Thala and Chinnathala (Raina) are available, ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja will have to take over the reins and start a new inning in life that could end up being life-changing itself. At 33, it is the perfect time for Jadeja, who arrived at CSK 10 years ago, to take over from Dhoni and learn the tricks of the trade under his able guidance itself.

