IPL 2022: 'Nice to Prove a Few People Wrong'-Liam Livingstone Recalls 'Few Comments' Received After IPL 2021

Punjab Kings signed off from IPL 2022 on a high by registering a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and pacer Nathan Ellis took three wickets each to restrict Hyderabad to 157/8, Punjab chased down the total with 29 balls to spare, thanks to a rollicking unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls from Liam Livingstone.

The England batter got a number of reprieves and made full use of it, slamming 49 off 22 balls. He particularly targeted Umran Malik, hitting him for 6,4,6,4 as PBKS chased down the total with five overs to spare.

“It was nice. I felt like I was hitting the ball well throughout the tournament. The way we played today was perfect – attacking as well as being smart. It’s been a long two and a half months, it would be good to be away. I am a big believer in matchups and I knew Umran and Washy were my matchups,” Livingstone said after the match.

Punjab needed quick runs to win the match although that would have boosted the NRR, it was futile. PBKS stayed in the hunt before RR beat LSG and knocked them and SRH out of the tournament. Nonetheless, Livingstone provided the much-needed impetus as he went off the mark with a gigantic pulled six over deep mid-wicket off Sundar. He then thumped Malik for consecutive sixes wide long-off and deep mid-wicket.

“Tried to play left-handers well. I don’t think I have ever hit a left-arm spinner over extra covers. We needed just over a run a ball, so didn’t need to go all guns blazing. Need to work out the game and decide how hard to go.”

“It’s nice to prove a few people wrong. Had a few comments after last year’s IPL. I am still learning and developing,” he added.

Livingstone was dropped twice. First when he was playing on 6, and then at 26. From there on, the hard-hitting batter didn’t look back and clubbed Romario Shepherd for two fours and as many sixes, including bringing the 1000th six of the tournament, to take 23 runs off the 15th over.

