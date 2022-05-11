IPL 2022: Nikhil Chopra Smells Trouble Brewing Between Shreyas Iyer and Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t had the best of IPL seasons this year. With just 10 points from their 12 games, the team is virtually out of the playoff races. KKR has struggled to get the team combination and its constant experiment in selection hasn’t yielded positive results.

The side has involved nearly 20 players in its campaign this year and some of this these selections have been surprising, to say the least. Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s recent revelation that the team’s CEO Venky Mysore is also involved in the selection process suggests that not all has been going well in the KKR camp.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Reacting to Iyer’s comments, former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra said that the captain’s comment shows that something is not right between him and head coach Brendon McCullum.

“I think this statement has come due to the fact that think Iyer was not happy with the coach’s decisions,” Chopra said on CricTracker’s Not Just Cricket Show.

He added that, unlike football where the game is run by the coach, the captain should be at the helm of every decision in a cricket team. “If KKR doesn’t qualify, will McCulum lose his place, or you will remove Iyer as captain? " he added.

Citing examples of former Indian skippers Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly, Chopra said that they had players of their choice because they would give them specific roles to perform for the team.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Cricket Fans Angry After Shreyas Iyer Reveals KKR CEO Involved in Team Selection

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also shared his reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s comments and said that it was very important for the coach and captain to be on the same page. Whether it’s the national team or the IPL, the captain and coach need to be on the same page, otherwise, the differences keep growing. We have seen Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, and MS Dhoni with Gary Kirsten.

Jaffer who has served as batting coach of Punjab Kings recalled that it is not new for team CEOs to be involved in IPL team selection.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here