IPL 2022: Nine Players Make Franchise Debut As Delhi Capitals Bowl Against Mumbai Indians

As many as nine players made their franchise debuts as Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022. While Mumbai fielded the likes of Tilak Varma, Tim David and Tymal Mills; Delhi handed debuts to the likes of Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav.

The game is definitely going to be a humdinger with two top IPL teams in the fray. Nonetheless, not only the rivalry between the two sides is getting popular, the personal camaraderie between Pant and Rohit is also getting fan spotlight.

“We would have bowled first as well. Fresh pitch, we don’t know what really to expect. Nonetheless, the wicket looks like a good batting track. There will be initial movement because of a slight green tinge on it. When you play in Mumbai, you have to adapt as quickly as possible. We look forward to coming back to Mumbai, the crowds come out in large numbers. Obviously some restrictions in terms of capacity but good to see crowds, Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

“Very excited. The first thing we decided is we wanted to win the toss and we got it. The pitch looks fresh,” Pant added.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Anmolpreet Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Tim David, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Tymal Mills, 10 Jasprit Bumrah 11 Basil Thampi

Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Tim Seifert, 3 Mandeep Singh, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Mumbai have retained their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and the role of these four would be crucial against DC at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), as well against other teams through the season.

