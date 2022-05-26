IPL 2022: One Big Obstacle For LSG in The Chase Was Harshal Patel - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped huge praise on Royal Challengers Bangalore Harshal Patel for his economical spell against Lucknow Super Giants in the crucial IPL 2022 Eliminator clash. In a match where the majority of bowlers leaked runs over the economy rate of 9, Harshal finished with 1/25 in his quota of overs. He played a crucial role in RCB’s emphatic 14-run win over LSG to move forward in the tournament.

Patel, who is known for his exemplary variations in the death overs, once again bowled the tough overs for RCB in the crunch situation and put a brake on the scoring rate.

Josh Hazlewood picked the crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya in the penultimate over but it was Harshal who impressed Manjrekar the most in the high-octane clash.

“Josh Hazlewood picked up important wickets. When a bowler takes wickets, he has definitely made a contribution. But for me, Harshal Patel was most impressive. The one big obstacle for LSG in the chase was Harshal Patel. He comes to bowl in the second half, so although Lucknow were in the chase, Harshal’s four overs were left. In such a key match to have such an economy rate (6.20), despite bowling the tough overs, hats off to him,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Harshal has claimed 19 wickets this season in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.57.

The former India cricketer further gave big credit to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for turning the game in RCB’s way with the crucial wicket of Deepak Hooda who shared a 96-run stand with KL Rahul for the third wicket.

“KL Rahul-Deepak Hooda partnership was very impressive. The way they were playing, they seemed in control. Lot of credit to Wanindu Hasaranga for the big turning point. He was hit for two sixes by Hooda but bowled on the same length and flighted one to clean up Hooda. As long as Hooda was there, Rahul batting in third gear was okay. Once Hooda got out, things became very difficult,” he added.

RCB will now clash against Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans’ opposition for Sunday’s final.

