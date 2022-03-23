IPL 2022 Opener: Fans Allowed For CSK vs KKR Clash at Wankhede, Sale of Tickets Underway

Fans in India will be permitted to attend IPL matches for the first time since the covid pandemic upended the world. The entire IPL 2021 was held in UAE due to the then prevailing health crisis in India while the following season was held in two halves with the first one being held in the country India behind closed doors.

This time around, the entirety of IPL 2022 will be conducted in India but only in Maharashtra, across four stadiums. Additionally, fans will also be able to attend the matches at the venues with 25 per cent occupancy permitted.

The sale of tickets will get underway from March 23rd (12 pm IST onwards) for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com.

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

Defending champions CSK will get their campaign underway against KKR whom they defeated last year to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history. On the other hand, five-time champions Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in afternoon contest at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday while later in the day, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The season will run from March 26 till May 29 when the final will be played. While BCCI has announced the venues for the league stage of the season, a call on where the venues for the playoffs and the final will be taken at a later date.

