IPL 2022: Out of Form Virat Kohli Spotted Speaking to Brian Lara; Fans Say 'Big Innings Coming'

Virat Kohli’s wretched form continued as he was again dismissed outside the off-stump of the very first delivery he faced with Royal Challengers Bangalore huffing and puffing their way to a meager 68 all out in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday. This was the sixth-lowest total in the history of IPL. Meanwhile, Kohli’s poor form continued as he fell to a ‘jaffa’ off Marco Jansen which had pace and swing. This was also Kohli’s sixth gold duck. After the match the King was seen speaking to the Prince of Trinidad. Fans were soon to jump into a conclusion, saying that Kohli might be looking for some tips.

Get ready for a big knock by Virat Kohli in next game. He had a long discussion yesterday with Lara and Kane. Two great Batsman. pic.twitter.com/DKBTwrwm4g — Cricket Lover // Bumrah IT Cell. (@CricCrazyV) April 24, 2022

Wtf is he doing with BRIYAN LARA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LOp0bMwNj9 — Abhishek (@imAb_45) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli listening songs with lara pic.twitter.com/sWmzDQHfZm — Shashank (@Shashank18_70) April 23, 2022

Cricket in one frame ❤ Two ✌ Together

Happy to see him

Big inning coming in next match mark my Word ✍️✍.!! #RCBvSRH #Lara #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/QxqkYBqXAc — Shamsi (MSH) (@Shamsihaidri1) April 23, 2022



There couldn’t have been a quicker end to a contest as Jansen removed Faf du Plessis (5), Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) off second, third and final delivery of the second over to make it 8 for 3.

It soon became 20 for 4 when Natarajan got Glenn Maxwell (12) caught brilliantly by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The other player to reach double figure was Suyash Prabhudesai (15).

Brian Lara Learning out side off stump ball to play from great learning teacher #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/3YECB3VSAF — Abhishek (@imAb_45) April 23, 2022

Please lara , teach KING . Please help him to get his form back . Please notice his mistake and help him to get rid of. — Vijay (@Mystery_75) April 23, 2022

Remember everything Lara said and please comeback king @imVkohli ❤ https://t.co/w8imIKy2rz — You know what, I can do better (@Cricguy1) April 23, 2022

But, it is Kohli’s dismissal that would certainly deflate his legion of fans as his problems outside the off-stump seems to have resurfaced.

Jansen did pose problems for Kohli during the South Africa Test series few months back and again bowled the ideal Test match length, full and getting the ball to either shape in or hold its line.

In the last match against Lucknow, it was the backward point that was in operation and Kohli’s propensity to jab at deliveries on off-stump channel with hard hands caused his undoing with Aiden Markram snapping it in second slip.

