IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Has His Say On Shreyas Iyer, New KKR Captain

One of the most expensive buys in 2019 IPL auctions, Pat Cummins got 15.25 Cr for donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey (KKR). He was later released even as the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and Varun Chakrawarthy were retained. Eventually, the Aussie was bought for 7.25 cr in the recently held IPL auctions. It tuned out be a great deal for the Kolkata franchise who had shelled almost double the price two years ago.

Now, with a brand new captain, KKR are back into the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has been named the new skipper and Cummins gave his verdict on this new move as he knew Iyer back at Delhi Daredevils. “Shreyas, I played with at Delhi(Daredevils), we got on really well. He’s seem like a very calm guy and seems in form at the moment. I’m so excited to go over there, I have some close friends I will be playing alongside, can’t wait," he said.

Cummins is expected to play a huge role with he being the leader of the pace attack. He can also bat well in the lower middle order. The side has retained the nucleus and looks much settled than other franchise who have picked fresh faces. Cummins seconded this opinion, saying that he knows the staff very well “Really excited. It’s been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really really well."

Cummins also shared his view on Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket laws, imposing a complete ban on the use of saliva with effect from October this year. “I don’t think so (permanent saliva ban will hamper the performance of the swing bowlers)," he said.

“I don’t think it has made a huge effect, as big as we might have thought it would. We can still use sweat so it’s not too big a deal," he added.

