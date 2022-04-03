IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Field Two New Faces; CSK Hand Debut to Chris Jordan

Punjab Kings will bat first after Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings win the toss and opted to bowl. The skipper quickly made up his mind as he knew there will be dew on offer in the middle which makes bowling really difficult. Meanwhile both the teams are coming into the game on the back of defeats, both of them would like to make the best use of the conditions and take two points.

“We want to keep things simple and the boys know what to do when they’re under the pump. One change: Jordan replaces Tushar,” Jadeja said. Meanwhile Agarwal said it looks a batting wicket to him. “I think it looks like a good batting wicket. We want to put a good total and use the scoreboard pressure. We have Vaibhav and Jitesh for Harpreet Brar and Raj Bawa.”

PBKS: 1 Mayank Agarwal(capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 M Shahrukh Khan, 6 Jitesh Sharma, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Vaibhav Arora

CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja(capt), 6 MS Dhoni(wk), 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Dwaine Pretorius, 11 Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL’s defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Sunday.

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs.

