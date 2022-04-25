IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK Head to Head, Pitch Report and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

It is going to be Mayank Agarwal v Ravindra Jadeja when Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will meet on Monday at 7:30 pm. The match will be played at the Wankhade stadium. Chennai will look to produce a clinical show in their upcoming game. The side, technically, got revived after MS Dhoni put up a stellar show and reminded everyone that he is still the finisher. CSK won the last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Now, Ravindra Jadeja and men will have to come together and put up a superb show.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Chennai Super Kings have only four points in their kitty from seven games. The side needs more wins in their account to keep their title defence hopes alive

Punjab Kings will be eyeing to return to winning ways in their latest outing. They need to be consistent with both bat and ball. Only skipper Mayank Aggarwal has proved his mettle in the batting department.

Punjab are sitting just above CSK on the IPL standing. They have six points in their bag.

The upcoming game is going to be an interesting one as both sides will look to seal the game in their favour

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head:

This is going to be the second encounter between Punjab and Chennai in the ongoing Indian Premier League. In the last game, Punjab Kings won by 54 runs. They bundled CSK for 126.

Wankhade Stadium pitch report

The pitch has some high-scoring matches. The average score in the first inning has been 190. The team batting first will have an advantage.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 88

Matches won by the team batting first: 43

Matches won by the team batting second: 45

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Average 1st innings score: 154

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here